'De Bruyne should be jailed for that': Fans mock Phil Jones after poor defending against Man City

Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City of Manchester United's powers of recovery after his side outclassed their city rivals 3-1 at Old Trafford to put one foot in the League Cup final.

The holders were rampant before the break as Bernardo Silva's wonder strike, Riyad Mahrez's cool finish and an own goal from Andreas Pereira put City well on course for a third straight final.

A strike by Kevin De Bruyne rebounded off De Gea which led to an own goal from Pereira. However, what happened before KDB's strike has Twitter in splits. United defender Phil Jones collided with the Belgian midfielder during their matchup, sending him careening across the pitch.

A user tweeted, "De bruyne should be jailed for that, poor Phil Jones."lET US WATCH MORE