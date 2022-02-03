DD Sports will not telecast opening or closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics; here's the reason

DD Sports channel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics being held in Beijing, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO Prasar Bharati, said on Thursday.

"Consequent to the announcement by @meaindia, @ddsportschannel will not telecast live the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing," tweeted Vempati.

This came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian envoy will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the event. He was reacting to China choosing a PLA commander injured in Galwan clash for 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay.

"It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics. I wish to inform you that our charge d'affaires of the embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympics," Bagchi said.

Earlier today, a Chinese state media report said a PLA commander, who had suffered severe injuries during the Galwan clash, became a torchbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics..

On Wednesday, a US lawmaker slammed China for choosing the PLA commander for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay.

"It's shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics2022 who's part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing genocide against the Uyghurs. The US will continue to support Uyghur freedoms and the sovereignty of India," said Senator Jim Risch, a Republican who is a Ranking Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20. The US, UK and Canada are among countries that have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

