 DCW sends notice to Delhi Police seeking FIR, report of action taken against trolls, threats targeting Shubman Gill's sister
The DCW has now sent a notice to the Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR and orders the police to submit a detailed action taken report by May 26.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
The Delhi Commission for Women takes suo-moto cognizance of certain social media posts targeting the sister of Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill after his team's win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2023 last week. Shubman and his sister Shahneel were subjected to abuse and threats on social media after the batter hit a century which helped knock out RCB from the playoffs race.

"What a wholesome day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Instagram in a post dated April 22nd. She and Shubman then received a barrage of hateful comments from fans.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also slammed the trollers after the match and condemned the vile abuse that Shahneel Gill received.

"Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill’s sister just because the team they follow lost a match.

"Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill’s sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!," she posted.

Shubman Gill knocks out RCB

Gill continued his rich vein of form in the match against RCB, scoring 104 not out as GT chased down 198 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their final league match.

The result knocked out RCB from the playoffs and enabled Mumbai Indians to sneak in thank to the equation on the points table.

It was Gill's second successive hundred in IPL 2023.

