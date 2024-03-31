DC vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 13: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bat, Prithvi Shaw Replaces Injured Kuldeep Yadav

Toss Update:

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first in Match 13 of IPL 2024 in Vizag.

Hosts Delhi will be without Kuldeep Yadav in this match due to a niggle so Prithvi Shaw comes in as his replacement. CSK are unchanged for this game.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs CSK Preview:

Delhi Capitals are set to revamp their struggling batting lineup by introducing the dynamic Prithvi Shaw when they face off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, marking what could be termed as a 'clash of opposites' in Sunday's Indian Premier League fixture.

While reputations can often be disregarded in the T20 format, Delhi Capitals have struggled in their recent encounters against CSK, suffering defeats by significant margins—91, 27, and 77 runs respectively—painting a bleak picture.

It's worth noting that in these three defeats, Delhi's core team has remained largely unchanged, except for their last encounter when Rishabh Pant was unavailable.

Therefore, a victory against CSK would be viewed as a major upset in the tournament.

Pitch Report:

Historically, Vizag has been known for its slow pitch, favoring the spinners, which could potentially play into CSK's strengths.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish