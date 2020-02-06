Davis Cup: Rohit Rajpal retained captain, Paes remains in mix

Rohit Rajpal will continue as India's non-playing Davis Cup captain while veteran Leander Paes too has retained his place in the six-member squad picked for the tie against Croatia next month.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has asked Rajpal to lead the side in the 2020 season.

Rajpal had taken over as captain of the side last year when country's top players and then captain Mahesh Bhupathi had refused to travel to Pakistan in November.

"I have been informed that I will continue as captain for the 2020 season. I feel honoured that AITA has reposed faith in me," Rajpal said.

"I am happy with the way we came together for Pakistan tie under difficult circumstances. We came together as one fighting machine. I am looking forward to working closely with the players for achieving greater heights," he added.

Rajpal admitted that his real test has come now since the team is up against a formidable Croatia, who are packed with world-class performers.

"I know they are 2018 winners. This is a tough tie, they have home advantage but we can soak all the pressure and still beat any top team," he said.

When countered that Indian players are struggling against players who are not even ranked in top-50, Rajpal said, "These are not individual matches. The Davis Cup is different. With this Indian team, it will not be wise for any team to take us lightly."