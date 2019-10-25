Davis Cup: Leander Paes set to return to squad after a year

New Delhi: Leander Paes is set to return to the Indian Davis Cup squad since April 2018 after making himself available for the upcoming tie against Pakistan when country's top players and non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi have refused to travel to the neighbouring nation, citing security concerns. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) recently began the visa process for its players even as they are insistent on a neutral venue.

While the national federation is awaiting a final response from the world governing body ITF on the venue for the November 29-30 tie, it has already sent names of the players and support staff members for securing visa.

AITA secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee told PTI that Paes has confirmed his availability for the tie in Islamabad. "ITF wanted us to start the visa process, so we sent a few names, including Leander's. The tie will be played on grass and Leander, on grass, is very formidable. We will select a final team soon, nothing is finalised as yet," Chatterjee said.

Asked if Paes can be made playing captain, Chatterjee said, "It's too early to comment on that but definitely he will not go as non-playing captain. He has not retired, he is still playing so we can't send him as non-playing captain. First we have to select a team, then the committee will decide on captain as well."

-By Amanpreet Singh