David Beckham thanks 'brave' healthcare workers in fight against coronavirus

Retired football superstar David Beckham has expressed gratitude towards "brave healthcare workers" who are working tirelessly and treating patients with COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic.

Beckham has posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with his kids.

"Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," he captioned the video.