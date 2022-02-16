Dates of Pro Kabaddi final, playoffs announced. Read to know more

Organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League have released the final part of the schedule of the playoffs and the finals for the ongoing season 8, keeping within the overall schedule for the league.

The competitiveness of the league has hit new highs this year, with the race to the playoff positions set to go down to the wire right up to the final day of the league stage. The top 6 teams will then battle it out for the coveted PKL trophy.

The playoffs are scheduled to be held on 21st February and on 23rd February. The grand finale of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is scheduled to be held on 25th February, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:44 PM IST