'Dark Chocolate Cake For A Dark Boy': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Accuses Indian Teammate Of Racism After Recalling Traumatic Incident During Playing Days

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan/X

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has spoken candidly about facing racism during his playing days, revealing painful memories from his career. Once hailed as one of India’s most naturally gifted young spinners, Sivaramakrishnan’s international career was relatively short. He now says some of the toughest moments came not from opponents on the field, but from within the cricketing environment itself.

Early Experiences of Racism

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sivaramakrishnan describes enduring racial bias from a young age, starting at 14 when, while serving as a net bowler at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, a senior Indian player allegedly mistook him for ground staff and asked him to clean his shoes, a comment the young cricketer found shocking and hurtful.

He also recalls how teammates on his Tamil Nadu side would insult him by calling him “karupa” (dark‑skinned), and how supporters in cities like Mumbai and Jalandhar would chant abusive taunts about his complexion while he fielded near the boundary.

The “Chocolate Cake” Moment

One particularly distressing episode came during his 17th birthday celebration. According to Sivaramakrishnan, a senior India teammate pointed to his birthday cake and made a racist joke, saying: “Such a dark chocolate cake for a dark boy.” The comment reduced him to tears. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar had to comfort a tearful Sivaramakrishnan before he could cut the cake, highlighting how deeply the remark affected him.

Speaking Out

Sivaramakrishnan’s admissions shed light on the emotional toll that racism and colour discrimination can have on athletes. His experiences echo broader conversations about bias in sport, especially in contexts where certain physical traits are unfairly judged or mocked.

By openly recounting these incidents, the former spinner has sparked renewed discussion about inclusivity and the need to confront discriminatory attitudes within cricket culture.