Dan Christian and his pregnant partner abused online after RCB exit

Mumbai:Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian and his pregnant partner were subjected to online abuse after Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the IPL on Monday. While Maxwell slammed the online trolls, Christian requested them to keep his partner out of it.

“Great season by RCB, unfortunately we fell well short of where we thought we should be. Doesn’t take away from an amazing season. Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting,” Maxwell wrote on his Twitter handle.

“We are human beings who are giving out (our) best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse.”

“Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all. Unfortunately, there (are) is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable. Please don’t be like them.”

Maxwell was the most successful batter for RCB this season, returning 513 runs. Christian, on the other hand, scored just 14 in seven outings and picked just four wickets in the season. He gave away 29 runs in 1.4 overs in the Eliminator, with Sunil Narine hitting him for three sixes in an over.

“Check out the comments section of my partner’s Instagram post. I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s sport. However please leave her out of it,” Christian wrote on Instagram.

CONTR-AUS-TING

MAXWELL: Matches 15, Runs: 513, Best: 78, S/R: 144.10, Wickets: 3, Eco: 8.43

CHRISTIAN: Matches: 9, Runs: 14, Best: 9, S/R: 58.33, Wkts: 4, Eco: 9.30

Christian with the ball in Eliminator: 1.4-0-29-0

Ball by ball: 0, 1, 6, 6, wd, 6, wd, 1, 4, 1, 1, 1

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:52 PM IST