Daksh Sojitra shines for DY Patil

Mumbai: Daksh Sojitra mesmerized the opponents slamming six goals (double hat-trick) propelling DY Patil International, Worli to a handsome 7-0 win over Podar International Powai in a MSSA boys under-16 Football Division IV Inter-School Football Tournament played at the Neville D’Souza Turf, Bandra here on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old Daksh, showed his brilliance when he scored a screamer from inside the box to open the flood gates. The lanky lad with big-game experience having donned the colours of Kenkre FC in I-League went about scoring as completed his three-in-row in the first session of the match.
There was a slight lull as the teams reassembled after the break. That was just a lull before the storm as Daksh was back in thick of action scoring three goals in a span of three minutes.
Daksh who opened his schools campaign in contests with a hat trick against Cardinal Gracious School, came back to round up the assault this time in assisting Aarav Shroff rounding up the tally.
In the Girls U-16 Div IV match, Dipti Varma's brace helped St Thomas Academy secure a 2-0 victory over RN Podar School and advance to the knockout stages.
Results
Boys; U-16; Div IV: DY Patil International, Worli: 7 (Daksh Sojitra 6, Aarav Shroff) bt Podar International, Powai: 0; Yashodham School, Goreagon 3 (Kunal Kale, Dheeman Trivedi, Aman Kamble) bt DG Khaitan International, Malad:0 ; Fr. Agnelo High School, Malad 3 (Shaish Jadhav 2, Shyam Chettiyar) bt Savitribai Hariram, Kandivali 1 ( Saumya Sanghvi)
Girls under-16 DIV IV: St Thomas Academy: 2 (Dhiti Varma 2) bt RN Podar School,
Santacruz:0
