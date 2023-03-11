Dabolim airport is doing better than before says South Goa MP, Francisco Sardinha

South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha on Friday said the Dabolim Airport was performing better than ever and would continue to remain in service.

Sardinha was speaking to reporters after convening an Airport Advisory meeting with various stakeholders.

"We had an advisory meeting where requests were placed to increase the area of stalls and canteen for international and domestic terminals. We will now increase the area by another 160 sq metres for domestic terminals and 200 sq metres for international terminals. This will ensure better and extra arrangements for passengers,” said Sardinha.

“Some people suggested armchairs for senior citizens to relax in case of flight delays which will be made soon. We have also discussed and will also take up roads and illumination outside the Goa airport and we will also increase the parking arrangements. We have also spoken to the police and informed them about illegal parking and they will sort it out soon.”

The MP denounced claims that Dabolim airport would be shut down.

"Some people are spreading the news that Dabolim Airport will be closed. But the airport is functioning better than before and nobody has even thought that anything will happen to this airport with so many improvements in the last few years," said Saldanha.