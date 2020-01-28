Cycling: Alben bags gold at Berlin event

Berlin: Indian cyclist Esow Alben has bagged a gold in the men's Keirin individual event of the Six Day Berlin Tournament here.
The 18-year-old finished on top of the podium, earning 20 classification points here on Monday night.
Czech Republic's Tomas Babek, who won a silver in the 2017 World Championship, came in second while Maximilian Lev of Germany took home the bronze.
Earlier in the competition, the teenager had won a bronze on day two followed by a silver medal on the fourth day in the individual Keirin event.
The event is a six-day track cycling race. Each cyclist competes on every day of the competition.
Riders in the Keirin event start in a bunch behind a pacer in order to progressively reach a specific speed.
