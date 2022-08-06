Commonwealth Games 2022: From cine stars, politicians to commoners, India congratulates wrestling hattrick of gold medals

It's a moment of pride for India as athletes have inked the country's name in history of Commonwealth Games 2022. It was a spectacular day for India in wrestling as secured medals including three gold at the world games.
Mohit Grewal defeated Johnson 5-0 in the bronze medal match. He bagged the medal in only 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally.
On knowing the victory and celebrating the success vibe, people took to social media congratulating the athletes for winning wrestling hattrick of gold medals in CWG 2022. Check some reactions, right here:
