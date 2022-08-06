Commonwealth Games 2022: From cine stars, politicians to commoners, India congratulates wrestling hattrick of gold medals

It's a moment of pride for India as athletes have inked the country's name in history of Commonwealth Games 2022. It was a spectacular day for India in wrestling as secured medals including three gold at the world games.

Mohit Grewal defeated Johnson 5-0 in the bronze medal match. He bagged the medal in only 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally.

On knowing the victory and celebrating the success vibe, people took to social media congratulating the athletes for winning wrestling hattrick of gold medals in CWG 2022. Check some reactions, right here:

Vice President Venkaih Naidu admires and cheers

Team India continues to shine at #CWG2022 with wrestler Sakshi Malik winning the Gold medal in the Women's 62 kg event. Widely admired and emulated for her dedication, she serves as a role model for the youth of the nation. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vEocW54xkY — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 6, 2022

PM Modi wishes athletes more heights of success

Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers. Adding to the medals tally is Mohit Grewal. His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal. Congratulations to him. I hope he scales new heights of success in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/IPirqSvCLx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Actress Simran is proud of 'Triple treat!'

Film maker Sangeeth Sivan gets goosebumps!

Had goosebumps and moist eyes when our National Anthem was played at the medals ceremony especially so when #SakshiMalik was at the podium finish. Thank you #Indiancontingent for giving us many such emotional highs this time around #CWG2022 — Sangeeth Sivan (@sangeethsivan) August 6, 2022

BJP president JP Nadda congratulates achievers

Another medal for India at the CWG’22 in wrestling by Mohit Grewal. What a dominant display of talent and strength by him to win the country a bronze medal in his CWG debut. We are all proud of you and wish you the best. Special performance by India in wrestling today#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/5t2v16T0yJ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 6, 2022

Congratulations to @BajrangPunia for winning gold in the Men’s 65 kg freestyle #wrestling at the CWG’22. You have once again shown your mettle and secured a medal for India with your tenacity and skill. The whole country is proud of you for this achievement.#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/M0Clev66FD — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 5, 2022

Its raining medals for Indian wrestling!🥇



Sakshi Malik makes a strong comeback to clinch another GOLD for India in the women's 62 kg category! Keep it up! India is proud 🇮🇳#CommonwealthGames2022 | #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/VPrzd2UNfp — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 5, 2022

Some more tweets