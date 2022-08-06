e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: From cine stars, politicians to commoners, India congratulates wrestling hattrick of gold medals

The names who made India proud: Mohit Grewal, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

It's a moment of pride for India as athletes have inked the country's name in history of Commonwealth Games 2022. It was a spectacular day for India in wrestling as secured medals including three gold at the world games.

Mohit Grewal defeated Johnson 5-0 in the bronze medal match. He bagged the medal in only 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally.

On knowing the victory and celebrating the success vibe, people took to social media congratulating the athletes for winning wrestling hattrick of gold medals in CWG 2022. Check some reactions, right here:

Vice President Venkaih Naidu admires and cheers

PM Modi wishes athletes more heights of success

Actress Simran is proud of 'Triple treat!'

Film maker Sangeeth Sivan gets goosebumps!

BJP president JP Nadda congratulates achievers

Some more tweets

