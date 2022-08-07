Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 schedule: India aims for medals in cricket, hockey, boxing, TT and athletics

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Photo Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Motivated by its performance on Day 9 resulting in earning 14 medals, India on Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games aims to earn a number of medals in various sporting events like cricket, boxing, table tennis and athletics.

India has won 36 medals so far, which includes 12 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.

The Indian wrestling contingent captured every medal that was there to grab. Ravi Dahiya, Naveen, Deepak Nehra, Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Vinesh Phogat won all the medals on the second and final day of the wrestling competition.

The combat sport of boxing also saw Indians sealing some medals. Sagar Ahlawat, Nitu Ghangas and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen confirmed either a silver or a gold for India, while Jasmine Lamboria (bronze), Muhammad Hussamuddin (bronze), Rohit Tokas (bronze) walked away with medals.

Indian women's cricket team also made history in its first outing and confirmed a medal for the nation by qualifying for the finals of the cricket tournament after defeating England in a thriller by 4 runs.

Good news also came from the hockey field as Indian men's team reached the finals, confirming a medal.

Para Table Tennis players Bhavina Patel (gold), Sonalben Patel (bronze) also won medals.

Indian athletics contingent gave the nations two reasons to rejoice, as Priyanka Goswami captured silver in women's 10000 m race walk and Avinash Sable also got a silver in men's 3000 m steeplechase.

The Indian lawn bowls men's team also captured a silver in the four-man team final.

Progress was also made in racquet sports like table tennis and badminton.

Here is the day ten schedule of the games. India has a chance to confirm or win many medals today.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule Day 10

Timings:

01:30 PM: New Zealand vs India - Women's Bronze Medal Match (Hockey) 2:20 PM: PV Sindhu vs Jia Min Yeo (Singapore) - Women's Singles Semi-Finals (Badminton)

02:45 PM: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chithravel - Men's Triple Long Jump Final (Athletics)

03:00 PM: Nitu Ghanghas vs Demie-Jade Resztan (England) - Women's 45-48 KG Gold Medal Match (Boxing)

03:10 PM: Jia Heng Teh (Singapore) vs Lakshya Sen - Men's Singles Semi-Finals (Badminton)

03:10 PM: Tze Yong Ng (Malaysia) vs Kidambi Srikanth - Men's Singles Semi-Finals (Badminton)

03:15 PM: Amit Panghal vs Kiaran Macdonald (England) - Men's 48-51 KG Gold Medal Match (Boxing)

03:35 PM: Sreeja Akula vs Yangzi Liu (Australia) - Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match (Table Tennis)

03:50 PM: Amit Khatri, Sandeep Kumar - Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final (Athletics)

04:05 PM: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - Women's Javelin Throw Final (Athletics)

05:20 PM: India - Women's 4x100m Relay Final (Athletics)

06:15 PM: Drinkhall Paul / Pitchford Liam (England) vs Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match (Table Tennis)

07:00 PM: Nikhat Zareen vs Carly McNaul (Nothern Ireland) - Women's 48-50 KG Gold Medal Match (Boxing)

09:30 PM: India vs Australia / New Zealand - Women's T20 Gold Medal Match (Cricket)

10:30 PM: Pallikal Karthik Dipika / Ghosal Sourav vs Lobban Donna / Pilley Cameron (Australia) // Waters Alison / Waller Adrian (England) - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Squash)

00:10 AM (Aug 8): DP Manu, Rohit Yadav - Men's Javelin Throw Final (Athletics)

00:15 AM (Aug 8): Choong Javen / Lyne Karen (Malaysia) vs Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sreeja Akula - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match (Table Tennis)

01:00 AM (Aug 8): India - Men's 4x400m Relay Final (Athletics) -Confirmed events with timings not declared yet are - Paul Drinkhall (England) vs Achanta Sharath Kamal - Men's Singles Semi-Finals (Table Tennis) Liam Pitchford (England) vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles Semi-Finals (Table Tennis) Events if players qualify and with timings not declared yet are - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Dias Sachin / Goonethilleka Buwaneka (Sri Lanka) // Chan Peng Soon / Tan Kian Meng (Malaysia) - Men's Doubles Semi-Finals (Badminton) Jolly Treesa / Gayatri Gopichand vs Tan Koong Le Pearly / Thinnah Muralitharan (Malaysia) // Jin Yujia / Wong Jia Ying Crystal (Singapore) - Women's Doubles Semi-Finals (Badminton) Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Jude Gallagher (England) / Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) - Men's 54-57 KG Gold Medal Match (Boxing) Sagar Ahlawat vs Leuila Mau'U (New Zealand) / Delicious Orie (England) - Men's Over 92 KG Gold Medal Match.