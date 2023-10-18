CWC 2023: 'This Pakistan Team Can't Handle Pressure,' Reckons Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels Pakistan will find it hard to come back in this World Cup due to their weak batting lineup which was exposed by Team India in their last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 and then chased down the target with 7 wickets in hand. It was Pakistan's 8th successive defeat against India in ODI World Cups and their first of this edition out of three ODIs played so far.

Ganguly highlights Pakistan's batting woes

The Men in Green collapsed from 155 for 2 to get bundled out for a below-par score which led to their downfall in the match.

"During our time Pakistan was a different team, this is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play.

"This team can't handle the pressure during batting. It will be hard for Pakistan to come back in this World Cup with this batting," Ganguly told Times Now.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also highlighted how the massive difference in quality between the Men in Blue and Pakistan is bad for international cricket.

"Hammering along with domination. You use this word very rarely, that too when you are playing against Pakistan. If you see the results, Pakistan used to hammer India like this for a long time.

"However, for the last many years, India have dominated. This is bad for subcontinental cricket," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Pak squad hit by viral fever

Pakistan will next face Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, which will be a crucial match for both sides.

Pakistan's preparation for the match has been hampered by the viral fever which has hit the squad with several players falling ill and missing practice sessions after they landed in the Garden City from Ahmedabad.

The Aussies have won just one match out of three while Pakistan have two victories under their belt.

The five-time champions are languishing in 8th position on the 10-team points table while Pakistan are currently fourth. The top-four teams will qualify for the semi-finals of this World Cup.