With two matches still to go for Sri Lanka amid the national team's struggles in the 2023 World Cup, the country's cricket board has been completely sacked. Sri Lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe took the drastic decision, calling for the members to resign for corruption and staying disloyal. Secretary Mohan de Silva resigned on Saturday, amid protests outside the board's headquarters.

