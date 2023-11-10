CWC 2023: 'Lock England Team In Dressing Room', Wasim Akram's Hilarious Idea Of Pakistan Qualifying For Semi-Finals; WATCH

Wasim Akram.` | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Former Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram has suggested a hilarious solution to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. With Pakistan standing no chance if England bat first in both teams' final league match of the showpiece event, the Akram reckons Pakistan should lock their opposition in a room after opting to swing the willow.

Pakistan fans had desperately hoped for Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the Kiwis broke their four-match losing streak on Thursday, trouncing Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to put their one foot in the knockouts. As a result, Pakistan need to defeat England by a staggering 287 runs and are almost certain to lose if Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bat first.ap

In a conversation with A Sports, the host reminded the 57-year-old suggested Pakistan can lock England in a room due to which they will be 'timed out'.

England and Pakistan will want to end their disappointing campaign on a high:

Both England and Pakistan have experienced dismal World Cup campaigns, contrary to expectations. The defending champions have won only 2 matches out of 8, while Babar Azam's men have managed 4 wins as many defeats.

Yet, there is a lot to play for as the 2025 Champions Trophy is on the horizon and the top 7 sides of the 2023 World Cup are assured of direct qualification to the tournament. England surged to the 7th spot with a 160-run victory over the Netherlands and they will be desperate to keep up that form.

