CWC 2023: KL Rahul Appointed Team India Vice-Captain After Hardik Pandya Ruled Out

India wicketkeeper KL Rahul has been appointed the vice-captain of the team for the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2023 after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

All-rounder Pandya hurt his left ankle while bowling during India's fourth match of the World Cup against Bangladesh.

He was being monitored by the BCCI medical team and missed the next three games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka before he was officially ruled out.

Rahul, who made a comeback in the team after a gap of nearly six months due to injury, has been doing the wicketkeeping duties behind the stumps and providing solidity in the middle-order by batting at No.5.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud," Pandya said on 'X', formerly twitter.

Prasidh Krishna replaces Pandya

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has also been called up to replace Pandya in the Indian squad for the rest of the tournament.

According to BCCI sources privy to developments at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Pandya had resumed his training but the swelling on his left ankle has resurfaced and hence there is no chance that he could even play at the business end of the tournament.

The BCCI had three players named as standbys for the tournament -- left-handed batter Tilak Varma, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and pacer Prasidh and they could only name one of the three.

It is understood the rationale behind Prasidh's selection is that the team would miss Hardik's bowling more than his batting and hence the only player who could fit the bill was the Karnataka pacer.

