CWC 2023: Bad News For Team India As Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Squad; Prasidh Krishna Announced As Replacement

Mumbai: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Hardik Pandya was injured during the match against Bangladesh in Pune. BCCI on Saturday announced that Hardik Pandya will be replaced by Prasidh Krishna in the rest of the matches of the tournament.

Pandya's ankle injury forced him to walk out of the field in the match against Bangladesh in Pune after bowling only 3 deliveries in the match. Virat Kohli bowled the remaining 3 deliveries to complete the over. The management had initially revealed that the 30-year-old will miss the remaining league games of the tournament, contrary to the latest development.

Prasidh Krishna, the right-arm speedster, has played 17 ODIs since making his debut in 2021 and was part of the 50-over series against Australia before the showpiece event. The 27-year-old has claimed 29 scalps in 17 ODIs at 25.58 apiece. He also has a decent economy rate of 5.60.

Hardik Pandya's absence likely to affect Team India's balance in the tournament:

While Team India have gone on an unbeaten run, Pandya's absence could be detrimental to their chances in the knockout games. The absence of a fifth bowler in his absence and a likely bad day for one of the specialist bowlers might act detrimental for the hosts. He is also a game-changer with the bat and strikes at 110.35 in 50-over international cricket

Rohit Sharma and co. demolished Sri Lanka by 302 runs in their latest clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, thereby sealing their spot in the semi-finals. They will take on South Africa in a blockbuster clash on November 5th (Sunday) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

