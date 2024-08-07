'Cut Her Hair, Shortened Clothes...': India's CMO Reveals All Measures Taken To Reduce Vinesh Phogat's Weight Before Olympic Final

India's Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, on Wednesday revealed that cutting off Vinesh Phogat's hair was among the "drastic measures" taken to help the wrestler stay within the prescribed weight limit for her gold medal bout in the 50kg category.

However, none of it was enough to prevent her disqualification as she was found 100gm overweight at the time of morning weigh-in. She was set to take on USA's Sarah Hildebrandt after three exhausting bouts on Tuesday.

"...small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved," Paridiwala said in a statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50kg weight category, and hence, she was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used. However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50kg."

Dr Pardiwala said there are several factors involved in losing weight before any competition and the process has its after-effects as well.

"Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with less stronger opponents.

"The process of weight cut involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercises and sauna till the morning weigh-in," he explained.

"This weight cut causes weakness and energy depletion, which is counter-productive to participation, and hence, for energy restoration, limited water and high energy foods are given after weigh-in," he said.

Dr Pardiwala said that Vinesh's nutritionist had calculated this intake to add about 1.5kg.

"There sometimes is also a rebound weight gain following competition," he said.

Vinesh was taken to Games Village polyclinic due to dehydration after her disqualification and Dr Pardiwala said she is currently stable and parameters are normal.

"As a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered IV fluids following disqualification to prevent dehydration. We are also getting blood tests performed at the local hospital to ensure that all is well.

"All of Vinesh's parameters were normal throughout this process, and she feels perfectly well," he said.

"Vinesh just interacted with IOA President Dr PT Usha and mentioned that though she is physically and medically perfectly normal, she is disappointed with her disqualification."