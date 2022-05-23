CTC overcome UBI to emerge champions of Mumbai Hockey Championship

Champions Training Centre (CTC) reasserted their dominance over Union Bank of India (UBI) recording an exciting 2-1 victory in the final of the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited (MHAL) organised Mumbai Hockey Championship 2022, at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate on Monday.

In a keenly contested match, both CTC and UBI played an attacking game from the outset and the game witnessed plenty of goal-mouth action at either end.

UBI, who enjoyed a slight edge in the exchanges, rocked the CTC goal when Vijender Singh fired home from open play in the ninth minute of the match. However, UBI’s joy was short-lived as the spirited CTC drew level when Devrath Hiray pounced on the rebound from goalkeeper Karan Thakur’s pads to tap home the equalizer in the 10th minute.

UBI tried hard to get the equalizer, but CTC goalkeeper Sudhir Dixit stood tall under the bar and made some timely saves to deny the rival attackers from scoring another goal.

CTC after having soaked in some pressure took the lead in the 43rd minute when the hard-working Manpreet Singh blasted home and secure their win and emerge champions.

There was some consolation for UBI as Suraj Sahi was adjudged as the ‘Player of the tournament’.

The champions CTC received the winners’ trophy and a cash award of Rs 25,000, while UBI were presented with the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

Result – Final: Champions Training Centre 2 (Devrath Hiray, Manpreet Singh) beat Union Bank of India 1 (Vijender Singh).

Individual awards

Best goalkeeper: Karan Thakur (UBI).

Best full back: Tikaram Thakula (CTC).

Best half back: Sundaram Singh (CTC).

Best forward: Aamid Khan (UBI).

Player of the tournament: Suraj Sahi (UBI).

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:01 PM IST