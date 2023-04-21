CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: MS Dhoni's wins toss and opts to bowl against Aiden Markram's SunRisers Hyderabad

21 April 2023 07:16 PM IST
CSK Substitute Players: Ambati Rayudu, Shaikh Rasheed, S Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, R Hangargekar
SRH Substitute Players: T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
Aiden Markram: We'd have also bowled first. We had a good game against KKR batting first, so hopefully we can take a leaf out of that. I think we need to get the whole game good together, one skill is good and the other not as much, so we are working on it. If one of them is having a good night, they have to make it big. Hectic schedules but we are not complaining, the IPL allows us the chance to travel around and meet different fan bases.
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment. Combination wise, we have been fortunate because we haven't had all players available. The headaches start later when everyone becomes available.
Chennai Super Kings win toss and opt to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad.
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
