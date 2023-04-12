 CSK vs RR: Jos Buttler completes 3000 runs in IPL, third fastest batter to achieve the feat
CSK vs RR: Jos Buttler is the first English batter to complete 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League and third quickest to achieve the feat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler on Wednesday completed 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The England wicketkeeper and T20 skipper is the third quickest batter to reach the milestone in the IPL after former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Chris Gayle and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul.

Gayle entered the 3k club in his 75th innings while Rahul got there in 80 knocks. Buttler completed 3000 runs in his 85th innings.

Buttler achieved the feat with an average of over 40 and a strike rate of over 150. He is the first English batter to enter the 3k club.

Overall, Buttler is the 20th on the list of highest run-scorers in the IPL. He's scored five hundreds in the IPL, which is the joint-second most with Virat Kohli. Gayle leads this list as well with six centuries.

