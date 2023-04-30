CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gaikwad dismissed, Conway going strong as Chennai Super Kings close in on 100

30 April 2023 04:25 PM IST
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Shikhar Dhawan: We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket. There won't be any dew. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on. Last match, I tried something but clearly it didn't work. The core is intact. Will go with positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change.
MS Dhoni: We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games which won't go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team.
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings
