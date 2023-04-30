 CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gaikwad dismissed, Conway going strong as Chennai Super Kings close in on 100
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gaikwad dismissed, Conway going strong as Chennai Super Kings close in on 100
Live Updates

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gaikwad dismissed, Conway going strong as Chennai Super Kings close in on 100

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
30 April 2023 04:25 PM IST
30 April 2023 04:15 PM IST

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

30 April 2023 04:15 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

30 April 2023 04:15 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan: We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket. There won't be any dew. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on. Last match, I tried something but clearly it didn't work. The core is intact. Will go with positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change.

30 April 2023 04:15 PM IST

MS Dhoni: We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games which won't go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team.

30 April 2023 04:15 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat

30 April 2023 04:13 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings 

