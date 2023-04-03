CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni becomes 7th batter to complete 5000 runs in IPL, gets to milestone with a SIX; Watch

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni added yet another feather to his illustrious cap as he completed 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Dhoni scored two sixes off three balls in the final over of CSK's innings against Lucknow Super Giants before getting out to Mark Wood. But not before he reached the landmark figure to enter an elite club of batters.

The 42-year-old is the fifth Indian to enter the list.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli leads the all-time list with 6706 runs followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6284), David Warner (5937), Rohit Sharma (5880), Suresh Raina (5528), AB de Villiers (5162) and MS Dhoni (5004).

Dhoni's sixes and a quickfire fifty from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Chennai reach a mammoth total of 217 for 7 in 20 overs after being put into bat.

Gaikwad top-scored with 57 after getting to his 12th IPL fifty off just 25 balls while fellow opener Devon Conway contributed with 47 runs.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood were the pick of the Lucknow bowlers with three wickets each while Avesh Khan bagged one.