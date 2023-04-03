 CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: KL Rahul's Lucknow opt to bowl first against Dhoni's Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: KL Rahul's Lucknow opt to bowl first against Dhoni's Chennai
Live Updates

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: KL Rahul's Lucknow opt to bowl first against Dhoni's Chennai

CSK vs LSG Live: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to get back to winning ways and get their campaign back on track when they take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
03 April 2023 07:29 PM IST
03 April 2023 07:29 PM IST

MS Dhoni: Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there.

03 April 2023 07:29 PM IST
03 April 2023 07:29 PM IST
03 April 2023 07:03 PM IST

KL Rahul wins the toss, Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: KL Rahul's Lucknow opt to bowl first against...

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: KL Rahul's Lucknow opt to bowl first against...

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Dog delays start of play at Chepauk, Avesh Khan and ground staff try to shoo...

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Dog delays start of play at Chepauk, Avesh Khan and ground staff try to shoo...

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 'Keep a realistic goal in mind', MS Dhoni tells Chennai Super Kings

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 'Keep a realistic goal in mind', MS Dhoni tells Chennai Super Kings

FPJ Exclusive: 'India can lead the world in Panja', says Preeti Jhangiani on PPL

FPJ Exclusive: 'India can lead the world in Panja', says Preeti Jhangiani on PPL

IPL 2023: LSG players Ravi Bishnoi & Avesh Khan express their love for MS Dhoni, but with a twist;...

IPL 2023: LSG players Ravi Bishnoi & Avesh Khan express their love for MS Dhoni, but with a twist;...