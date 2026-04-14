CSK VS KKR: Kolkata Remain Winless After Noor-Samson Sink Ajinkya Rahane & Co To 32-Run Defeat

An all-round performance from Chennai Super Kings extended KKR's winless run in IPL 2026 to 5 games on Tuesday. Led by batting performances from Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis, the hosts put on 192 at Chepauk. In response, Noor Ahmad ran through the middle order with figures of 3/21 to clinch a comfortable 32-run win.

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Gaikwad struggles, Samson-Brevis sparkle

Ruturaj Gaikwad's lean run in IPL 2026 continued with yet another single digit score. Ayush Mhatre played a blistering cameo, while Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis helped themselves to valuable 40s.

Some fine death bowling from Kartik Sharma saw the hosts restricted to 192.

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KKR stumble before Noor

In a bid to change their fortunes, KKR experimented with Sunil Narine at the top of the order. The move worked briefly, but none of their top batters could score a handful of runs.

CSK then applied the choke through the overs of Noor Ahmad. The Afghan wrist spinner struck thrice, finishing with figures of 3/21.

It was only Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh who put on a 63-run partnership to make the margin of defeat lesser.