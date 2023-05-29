CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: What is the weather forecast for reserve day?

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad covered due to rain. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans postponed to Monday (May 29th) due to persistent rain on Sunday (May 28th), the fans are highly curious about what the weather prospects are for the reserve day. Despite an extended cut-off time for the game, it couldn't go ahead and the stakeholders had to postpone it.

According to accuweather, day temperature is 38 degrees on Monday in Ahmedabad as the climate is mostly sunny, yet there is 1% chance of thunderstorms. Even then, there is full probability of a 20-over game between the finalists of IPL 2023. The temperature will also linger around 28 degrees at night. As per accuweather, there remained possibility of a few evening thunderstorms in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with the temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees at night. There were also 59 % chances of thunderstorms.

Just before the toss on Sunday, showers started and delayed the toss considerably. The match was shifted to Monday as the game did not start until 12:06 am, which was the cut-off time for a five-over contest.

IPL 2023 comes full circle:

Meanwhile, the IPL 2023 has come full circle as Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans faced one another in the opening match of the season as well. The Titans won that fixture by five wickets, chasing down 180 relatively comfortably.

However, the Super Kings, who have won the title four times, will take confidence from beating the defending champions in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk. All eyes will be on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, who overtook Faf du Plessis as the leading run-getter of IPL 2023. He has the Orange Cap currently with 851 runs in 16 matches. Equally, MS Dhoni is also on the spotlight as his IPL future is a massive point of speculation.