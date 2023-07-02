CSK Pacer Replaces Injured Chetan Sakariya In West Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy

Chetan Sakariya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya has been ruled out of the ongoing Duleep Trophy from the West Zone squad due to an injury. Chennai Super Kings paceman Tushar Deshpande will replace him in the squad and will be in action against the Central Zone on July 5th. which is also the semi-final clash.

Deshpande was part of CSK's title-winning squad this year and was often the go-to bowler for skipper MS Dhoni. The right-arm pacer finished the tournament with 21 wickets in 16 matches at 26.86. However, he maintained an economy rate of 14 in the final, leaking 56 runs in his 4 overs. The Mumbai paceman also took 23 scalps in the 2022-23 edition of the Ranji Trophy.

"I am in top form, bowling at 140kmph plus consistently and taking wickets. Not only me, everyone was expecting my name in the West Zone team. It’s surprising to not be part of the squad," mid-day quoted Deshpande as saying.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were earlier replaced by Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav in the West Zone team. Gaikwad and Jaiswal are both members of India's Test team for the West Indies series, which will start on July 12. Deshpande, Suryakumar, and Prithvi Shaw are additional. The two Mumbai-based players in the West Zone team are Shams Mulani and Sarfaraz Khan. Priyank Panchal of Gujarat will captain the group.

West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy:

Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sarfaraz Khan, Priyank Panchal (C), Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla.