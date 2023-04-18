CSK ki maa ki ****: Hostellers clash during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings clash; Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings were part of a thrilling contest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday night while there fans clashed off the field as a group of hostellers got into a heated argument and almost came to blows.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, although it's unclear as to where the clash happened.

CSK outclassed RCB by 8 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

While the players battled on the field, the fans of both franchises clashed off it in a hostel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chennai overcome du Plessis, Maxwell blitz

The match resembled a Hollywood action flick that has guns sizzling from reel one till the credit line rolls.

At the end of relentless domination by batters and an avalanche of runs, Chennai Super Kings emerged an 8-run winner over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB needed to mount the highest ever chase in IPL history, 227, but they fell inches short of that massive feat on a pitch that offered precious little to the bowlers.