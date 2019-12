Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic leaves Italian giant Juventus for Qatar's Al-Duhail

"The team's management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team," Al-Duhail said.

Mandzukic won Serie A title with Juventus four times in a row and was a World Cup runner-up with Croatia in 2018. He scored in the 4-2 defeat to France in the final along with an own-goal in the first half.

He has been frozen out at Juventus as he neared the end of a four-year deal, which he signed when joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.