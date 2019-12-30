Cristiano Ronaldo's accessories in his left hand can get you a posh flat in South Mumbai!

As Ronaldo made an appearance at the 14th edition of Dubai International Sports Conference, the 34-year-old was also seen wearing a Rolex GMT-Master Ice costing £380,00. It is one of Rolex's most expensive watches which is made of 18-carat white gold and 30 Carat diamonds, according to the report.

As quoted by Daily Mail, London-based jeweller Dovi Fehler estimated the yellow canary engagement ring that Ronaldo was seen wearing to be worth around £200,000.

Ronaldo also won the prize for best men's player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. It was the sixth time that he had won the award ever since it was introduced nine years ago.

Ronaldo also took to Twitter and posted a picture with his family and said that he was honoured to receive this award. He tweeted, "Honored to receive one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family. Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!"