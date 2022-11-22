Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

The EPL club issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the footballer's exit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United with immediate effect.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford," the statement said.

The development comes after the five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, who has had a frustrating season at Manchester United doing regular bench duty, startled the world with a series of videos in which he took aim at the Manchester United board, manager Erik ten Hag, and former players like Wayne Rooney.

Portugal will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Ghana on Thursday.

article-image

