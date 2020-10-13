Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Portuguese soccer federation confirmed. The striker is doing well and is asymptomatic.
In the footballing world, it is time for an international break. Ronaldo has been dropped from Portuguese squad who will face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League fixture on Wednesday.
(This is a developing story)
