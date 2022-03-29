Cristiano Ronaldo terms Portugal's match against North Macedonia 'matter of life or death'

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo termed the team's final World Cup play-off match against North Macedonia as a "life and death" situation.

The legendary number seven also admitted that he wants "hell breaking loose" at Estadio do Dragao as Portugal are just one game away from sealing a spot at Qatar 2022.

Ten European teams have secured their spots at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with three places still up for grabs via the play-off path. Two finals will be decided on Tuesday, while Wales will take on the winner of the tie between Scotland and Ukraine at a later date to determine the last UEFA representative at Qatar 2022.

The Manchester United forward, who has scored a world record 115 goals for Portugal during his career, has issued a rallying cry to supporters for extra noise and passion in Tuesday's final.

"I urge the fans - I want hell breaking loose at Dragao [Stadium]," said Ronaldo as per goal.com.

"I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it acapella to show our passion, our strength and union around the objective of reaching the World Cup." The 37-year-old Portugese added on the importance of the fixture: "For us, this game is a matter of life and death. There is a responsibility to win this game. For us, also a game of our lives.

"They have surprised [opponents] in many games but I believe they will not surprise us," he added.

After their shock last-minute semi-final win over reigning European champions Italy, North Macedonia are now just one more victory away from making it to the World Cup for the first time in their history. To make this dream a reality, coach Blagoja Milevski's have another tough task on their hands however - first Italy, now Portugal.

The EURO 2016 winners, with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks, defeated Turkey in their semi-final and are looking to secure a sixth World Cup spot in a row. The Selecao das Quinas will also be able to count on home support in their final.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:41 PM IST