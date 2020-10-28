Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Champions League clash against Lionel Messi's Barcelona

Italian giant Juventus is set to host Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium in their upcoming Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday.

The fixture, one of the most anticipated due to a reunion between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will be played without the latter as he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, again.

As protocol states, Ronaldo had to test negative 24 hours prior to the fixture in order to feature in the squad. But, the Portuguese had once again tested positive in the recent tests which ruled him out of the fixture.

Previously, Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will look to continue their winning run in the Champions League group stages. Ronald Koeman will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking defeat in his debut El Clasico (Real Madrid vs Barcelona) as a manager. The Cules were defeated 3-1 at Camp Nou on Saturday, October 24.

However, this will not be the only time these two sides will meet. Barcelona will host Juventus at Camp Nou in their second group stage fixture later this year on December 9.