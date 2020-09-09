Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scripts history, becomes first European to surpass 100 international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo made history in Portugal's 2-0 win over Sweden, as the legendary footballer became the first European to score 100 international goals with the first of his two goals in the UEFA Nations League.

The reigning champions on Tuesday visited Sweden with their captain Ronaldo back in the squad after the 35-year-old Juventus forward missed their opening Nations League match due to a toe problem three days earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

The veteran opened the score by firing a freekick before the break, then added a second by curling home from the edge of the penalty area in the 73rd minute.

"I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now for the record (109)," said Ronaldo, who is only outscored by Iran's Ali Daei with 109 international goals. "It's step-by-step. I am not obsessed because I believe the records come in a natural way."