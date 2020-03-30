Cristiano Ronaldo donates 1 million pounds

London: Juventus on Saturday announced that they had cut their players' and coach Maurizio Sarri's salaries after all Italian sport was suspended until at least April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.5 million) for the 2019/2020 financial year," said a club statement.

Over 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, more than in any other nation. Italian champions Juventus, who led second-placed Lazio by a point in Serie A before the suspension of the season, said they had agreed a "reduction" for pay from March until June.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus' star forward, has already donated Pounds 1 million ($1.1 million) to help fight coronavirus in his native Portugal. The money will fund two intensive care units for Lisbon's Hospital de Santa Maria and will equip one ward in Porto's Santo Antonio hospital with 15 intensive care beds.

Italy has been one of the countries most affected by Covid-19 and now has the highest death toll in the world, with more than 10,000 fatalities. The country has at least 90,000 confirmed cases and appears to have the highest death rate on the planet.