Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal sex of twins babies with cute video

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have revealed the sex of their unborn twins in a video which the Manchester United striker uploaded on Instagram.

In the adorable video, the children are seen holding two black balloons, with the boys on one side and the girls on the other. After Rodriguez gives a 1, 2, 3 countdown off-camera, the children pop the balloons. One of the balloons releases pink confetti, while blue confetti comes from the other, signifying that the couple are having ... a boy and a girl.

The elated boys shout: "It's a boy!" while the girls chant: "It's a girl!"

Ronaldo and his family on a vacation recently | Photo: Instagram

Ronaldo's first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in 2017. He is also father to fraternal twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in 2017. He also shares his son Cristiano Jr., 11, with a former partner who has never been publicly named.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:03 AM IST