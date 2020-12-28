'Cricketer of the Decade' Virat Kohli shares 'hopeful' tweet from 2010, inspires fans to 'turn dreams into reality'

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday headlined the ICC top honours for the decade, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past 10 years.

Kohli was also picked for the ODI Cricketer of the Decade award.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcements via Twitter, bestowing the top honours on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the "ICC Awards" period.

Issuing a statement, Kohli thanked the ICC for the recognition and all the people who voted for him at the 'ICC Awards of the Decade'.

He also shared a tweet that he put out ten years ago, taking cognizance of the "hopeful" journey through all these years and enouraged his followers to keep moving forward regardless of challenges and obstances, to see dreams fulfilled into reality.

The tweet, dated March 16, 2010, saw the then 22-year-old "hoping" that he would score "lots of runs" for his team.

Ten years down the line, it can be said that his dreams have not only been realised, but also that he set new records for the game of cricket, itself, for players to-be.

"Sharing this tweet I put out 10 years ago, which was a hopeful one, I've realised through this journey that if you believe in yourself and play sport for the right reasons, no dream is too big to achieve. Regardless of the challenges and obstacles, you will keep moving forward with this belief and see your dreams turn into reality. Thank you once again," wrote Kohli.