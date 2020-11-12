Cricketer Krunal Pandya fined at Mumbai airport for carrying excess valuables

Cricketer Krunal Pandya was today stopped at the Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, sources said.
The cricketer, part of Mumbai Indians which won the recently concluded Indian Premier League held in the UAE, landed in Mumbai from a UAE flight around 5 pm.
Pandya admitted that he was unaware of the rules, apologised and even agreed to pay the penalties on the same.
He was allowed to leave after he assured that he would not repeat the error.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)