'Zeher hai bhai': Rohit Sharma is very impressed with Kedar Jadhav's dressing style

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma mocked rival team Chennai Super King's Kedar Jadhav on social media on Monday.

Rohit who is well known of having friendly nature with teammates and is very active on social media platforms showing fans behind the scenes of Indian cricket team, be it on practice session, flight or bus journey with team, visiting different restraunts Rohit covers all the moments on his official handles.

Kedar Jadhav posted a picture on photo-sharing platform-Instagram, in a traditional avatar. Jadhav covered his eyes with broad speaks which had a green reflection in it.

Rohit Sharma could not control his humor inside him and commented on the post, 'Zeher bhai zeher'. The literal meaning of the comment was 'Poison brother Poison'.

Jadhav has been included in the ODI squad against the three-match rubber against West Indies that starts from December 15.