Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how he learned the 'art' of leg-spin

Ace Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed the cricketer who inspired him to take up the 'art' of leg-spin.
In an exclusive online class with FrontRow, Chahal said he learned the basics of spin bowling after watching videos of Australian legendary bowler Shane Warne.
Warne, the Australia spin wizard, took 708 wickets in the longest format of the game while in the limited-overs format he picked 293 wickets.
"I started watching videos of Shane Warne sir, and that's where I realised what leg-spin is. He was my idol, and I wanted to be like him, bowl like him," said Chahal. "You know, his name was all over the headlines and newspapers. I used to enjoy the way he used to trap the batsman. One class that he had was about controlling the drift, so that's what I learnt by watching his videos all the time."
The greatest spinner of all time, Warne, is also famous for his 'ball of the century'. In the first Test of the Ashes series in 1993, the then 23-year-old Warne took the breath of all cricket fans away.
The ball landed wide outside leg but spun so much that it knocked over the off-stump of England's batsman Mike Gatting. The batsman stood at the crease in disbelief and it took him a couple of minutes to process what had actually happened to him.
Reminiscing the iconic delivery, Chahal said, "I used to watch all his videos, and especially, the way he bowled Mike Gatting, which is every leg-spinner's dream delivery, made me feel that even I should get a batsman out like that once. And, I guess that came true during the New Zealand tour when I took Martin Guptill's wicket. I think that was my special delivery."