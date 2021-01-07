Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how he learned the 'art' of leg-spin

Ace Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed the cricketer who inspired him to take up the 'art' of leg-spin.

In an exclusive online class with FrontRow, Chahal said he learned the basics of spin bowling after watching videos of Australian legendary bowler Shane Warne.

Warne, the Australia spin wizard, took 708 wickets in the longest format of the game while in the limited-overs format he picked 293 wickets.

"I started watching videos of Shane Warne sir, and that's where I realised what leg-spin is. He was my idol, and I wanted to be like him, bowl like him," said Chahal. "You know, his name was all over the headlines and newspapers. I used to enjoy the way he used to trap the batsman. One class that he had was about controlling the drift, so that's what I learnt by watching his videos all the time."