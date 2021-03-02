Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech's birthday pics spark pregnancy rumours

Yuvraj and Hazel tied knot on November 30, 2016, near Chandigarh, as per Sikh rituals and later had a destination wedding in Goa where celebrities from the sports fraternity attended the auspicious occasion.

Hazel is a British−Mauritian film actress and model who has appeared in Indian television shows and films like 'Billa' and 'Bodyguard'.

She also appeared in the reality television programme 'Bigg Boss 7'.

Back in 2019, Hazel underwent a surgery to fix her nose as she was struggling to breathe.

She also shared that due to the surgery, she has not been active or able to exercise yet.

"So I've put on some weight hence, staying away from social media."

"But f*** it, here I am, better than ever, breathing happily, all thanks to my mother-in-law who's receiving blessings from me every day because finally, finally I can breathe," she added.

On June 10, 2019, Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket.

The left-hander represented India in 304 ODIs amassing 8,701 runs while he accumulated 1,900 runs in 40 Tests.