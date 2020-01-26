Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram set to participate in Bushfire relief match

Former Indian phenom Yuvraj SIngh has confirmed his participation in the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match. He will be joined by Pakistani great Wasim Akram. These two become the first international players to confirm their availablity for the match.

The match is played in order to help the victims of the bushfire which has ravaged several parts of Australia. 'Mr Cricket' Michael Hussey, too, has confirmed his availability for the match. The match set to take place on February 8, will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The venue, however, has not been decided yet.

Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke will feature in the match while Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will be involved in a non-playing capacity. Sachin Tendulakar and Courtney Walsh will coach the teams captained by Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting.