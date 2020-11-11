Yuvraj Singh showers praise on 'very special' Ishan Kishan for his performance in IPL 2020

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians lifted the Indian Premier League trophy for a record fifth time as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians' batsman Ishan Kishan ended the campaign with an impressive performance throughout the season, for which, he garnered praise from many fans, pundits and former cricketers around the world, including former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh.

The all-rounder said Kishan is a very "special player" in the making.

Kishan ended IPL 2020 with 516 runs from 14 matches at an average of 57.33 and he was at the fifth position in the leading run-scorer list for IPL 2020. In the finals against Delhi Capitals, Kishan played an unbeaten inning of 33 runs off just 20 balls.

The left-handed batsman Kishan had also played a knock of 99 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this season.

"Congratulations @mipaltan by far the best team in the #ipl, @ImRo45 captains knock in the final! Heart goes out to @DelhiCapitals had an outstanding tournament! @ishankishan51 special very special player in the making," Yuvraj tweeted.