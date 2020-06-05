Yuvraj Singh releases statement after being panned over 'casteist remark' for Yuzvendra Chahal

After receiving backlash for using a 'casteist remark' for spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has released a statement and clarified that he never meant to hurt sentiments of people.

In his video chat with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh had jokingly called Chahal a 'bh**gi', while mocking his TikTok videos. After Twitterati demanded apology from the cricket, Yuvraj finally took to his social media to address the issue. In an official statement, he wrote, "This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have gien and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception."

He added, "I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible India I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal."