Yuvraj Singh releases statement after being panned over 'casteist remark' for Yuzvendra Chahal

After receiving backlash for using a 'casteist remark' for spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has released a statement and clarified that he never meant to hurt sentiments of people.
In his video chat with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh had jokingly called Chahal a 'bh**gi', while mocking his TikTok videos. After Twitterati demanded apology from the cricket, Yuvraj finally took to his social media to address the issue. In an official statement, he wrote, "This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have gien and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception."
He added, "I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible India I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal."
Earlier this week, a police complaint was filed against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for the casteist remark that he made during a live chat recently on social media.
"Ye b****i logon ko koi kaam nahi hai Yuzi ko... Yuzi ko dekha kaisa video daala (these people like Yuzi don't have anything to do...did you see what kind of video Yuzi shared)," Yuvraj was heard as saying in a video which went viral on social media.
"Maine usko woi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai tu pagal to nahi hai (I asked him has he gone mad that he is making his father dance)," replied Rohit.
