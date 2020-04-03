Yuvraj Singh makes cheeky remark at 'senior' Ravi Shastri for not mentioning him and MS Dhoni in 2011 World Cup win throwback tweet

MS Dhoni finishes it off the 2011 World Cup in style, Yuvraj Singh -- Player of the Tournament -- at the non-striker's end, yet, the two find no mention in 'senior' Ravi Shastri's tweet.
Twitter was flooded with memories of the 2011 WC final at Wankhede on its 9th anniversary.
Among cricketers and fans, team India coach Ravi Shastri also took to twitter to pose a congratulatory message.
Posting the video of MS' match-winning six, Shastri tagged current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and veteran Sachin Tendulkar, as he wrote: "Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #worldcup2011 - @sachin_rt @imvkohli."
Yuvraj, who was India's prime performer throughout the World Cup campaign, had a cheeky response to Shastri's tweet.
"Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it," Yuvi wrote.
Nine years have been passed since the magical world cup glory, and Shastri's final words still echoes in minds of Indian cricket fans: 'Dhoniiiiii...finishes off in style…a magnificent strike into the crowd…India lift the World Cup once again after 28 years…the parties start in the dressing room…and it's an Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final.'
