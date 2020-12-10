Yuvraj Singh Birthday Special: This Punjabi lad is one of the most-loved cricketers

Yuvraj Singh, India's 2011 World Cup hero and arguably one of the greatest match-winners in limited-overs formats, will turn 39 on December 12

The celebrated cricketer and one of the biggest match-winners the country has ever produced, ended a career which spanned 19 years after he made his debut in the ICC KnockOut Trophy in Kenya and impressed in his the very first match he got to bat against Australia, scoring a match-winning 84 against the likes of Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie.

Yuvraj Singh has over 10,000 international runs in over 400 appearances and has been India's go-to player on numerous occasions.

Yuvraj faced quite a few ups and downs in his stellar career but his ability to step up in major tournaments set him apart. The elegant left-hander, who was wily with the ball as well, starred in India's two biggest title wins of the century - World T20 in 2007 and the World Cup in 2011.

Yuvraj will always be remembered for the six sixes that he smashed in one over against England's Stuart Broad in the inaugural 2007 World T20 at Durban.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player. Yuvraj, who announced his retirement earlier this year, made his ODI debut in 2000 and went onto play 304 games scoring 8701 runs with 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries to his name.